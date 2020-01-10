November 5, 1964 - January 3, 2020 Funeral service for Debra Melford, 55, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Pastor Michael Ferguson will officiate. Mrs. Melford, who passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born November 5, 1964 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: her husband, Charles Melford III of Opelika, AL; daughter, Sherqueria Melford of Opelika, AL; son, Charles Melford of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Calvin Ferguson, Michael (Charlene) Ferguson and Homer Fergerson all of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Rosa (Steven) Roberts, Patricia Fergerson, Joyce Coad all of Opelika, AL, and Elizabeth Fergerson Mallett of Killeen, TX; four grandchildren; Jiya Peters, Kobe Smith, Chloe Stenson, and Kolton Reese; three aunts, Mary Trimble, Lula William, and Hattie Holcey all of Opelika, AL; one uncle, John T. Edwards of Opelika, AL; a host of brothers and sisters in laws; a devoted cousin, Barbara Edwards; devoted friends, Diane Thornton, Jacqueline Baker and Robin Sanders; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Melford, Debra Jean Fergerson
