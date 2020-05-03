October 11, 1924 - April 30, 2020 Mildred Wyolene Melnick was born to the late Meade L. Hilyer and Thelma Hilyer October 11, 1924 in Opelika, Al. Mrs. Melnick was 95 years young when she went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. Wyolene Melnick was a life long member of Pepperell Methodist Church and also served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also active and supportive member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. Wyolene was also an avid supporter of the VFW. Wyolene also was a huge supporter of the Opelika community. For many years, she traveled with the "Silver Sneakers" on numerous trips. One of her passions was attending Opelika High School football games on Friday night until she was 90 years old. She also organized a group of women to coach 7 and 8 year old boys in baseball so they would have a league in 1959-60. Wyolene was always supportive of all youth sports in Opelika and was a regular attendee for several years of the Miracle League. She also treasured spending time with her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wyolene was the happiest when spending time with her family. Wyolene was preceded in death by her husband Mike Melnick, brother Meade L. Hilyer, Jr. and granddaughter Lisa Melnick. She is survived by sons Michael (Ellen) Melnick, Rusty (Stella) Melnick, grandchildren Shelly (Aaron) Schroeder, Brandon Melnick, Jennie (Derrick) Sistrunk, Blake (Micah) Melnick, grandchildren Emma Schroeder, Isabella Schroeder, Mason Sistrunk, Carter Sistrunk, Anderson Melnick, Maggie Melnick and Myers Melnick. The Family would like to give a special thank you to Harbor of Opelika and all the staff members and Hospice Care for all the love and care they gave Mrs. Melnick. There will be a private family graveside service. A celebration of of Mrs. Melnick's life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Miracle League of East Alabama or the Food Bank of East Alabama. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Most Popular
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.