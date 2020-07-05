February 7, 1967 - July 1, 2020 Graveside service for Anthony Melton, 53, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12 noon, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Roland Austin will officiate. Mr. Melton, who passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 7, 1967 in Macon County, Alabama Public viewing for Mr. Melton will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 2 pm 4 pm. He leaves to cherish his memories: devoted mother, Pearl C. Melton of Auburn, AL; a dedicated sister, Sharon Melton of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Sheldon Melton of Auburn, AL and Kenneth Williams (Melinda) of Union Springs, AL; two aunts, Mattie Pitts and Nellie (Willie) Aldridge both of Auburn, AL; one uncle, John Core of Opelika, AL; six great-aunts, Emma Giles, Bertha Stinson, Odessa Stinson all of Auburn, AL, Annie R. Morgan, Lizzie Morgan of Gary, IN and Mattie (Monroe) Evans of Syracuse, NY; two nephews, Quinard Melton and Sherard Melton (Tina) both of Auburn, AL; one niece, Countess Williams of Union Springs, AL; one great-nephew, Maceo Melton; seven great-nieces, Noel Melton, Jakeeria Melton, Jakyrah Melton, Jakeelia Melton, Jakylee Melton, Jakayla Cox and Rylan Benford; a host of special cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Melton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.