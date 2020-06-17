September 20, 1936 - June 16, 2020 Mr. Cosby C. Middleton, 83, of Opelika, AL passed away June 16, 2020. Mr. Middleton was born September 20, 1936 to parents, Eagar Cosby Middleton and Mary Agnes Ingram. He was a resident of Opelika since 1964. He was retired from Flowers Baking Co. of Opelika, AL. Worked for Young's Plant Farm, enjoyed fishing, gardening and family more than anything. He is survived by his son, Todd (Linda) Middleton of Opelika, A; daughter, Sandra Middleton (Donnie) of Smiths Station, AL; grandchildren: Stephanie Adair (Jonathan) Ford; Lindsey Middleton (Reede) Haley, Matthew Todd (Nicki) Middleton, and Jacob (Christina) Geiger; 6 great grandhchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita, Chuck C. Middleton; parents: Eager and Mary Middleton; brother, Gene Middleton and sister, Pat Mathis. Family will hold a private graveside service. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
