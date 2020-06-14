March 16, 1963 - June 7, 2020 Graveside service for Arthur Miles, 57, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 pm (CST), Monday, June 15, 2020, at New Life Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 24533 US Highway 80, (Marvyn Community) Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Johnny Freeman will officiate. Mr. Miles, who passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 26, 1963 in Russell County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted companion, Gloria Reese of Opelika, AL; two sons, Monrell Miles and Antonio Miles both of Tuskegee, AL; four sisters, Arma Mae (William Jr.) Crowell, Rina (Douglas) Barnett both of Opelika, AL, Dorothy (Eddie) Richmond and JoAnn Richmond Salem, AL; two brothers, David Lee Miles and Darryl (Tina) Miles Opelika, AL; two aunts, Hattie Pitts and Emma Miles Phenix City, AL; extended family, Shirley Thomas, Willie Thomas, Michael Thomas and Daniel Thomas; devoted friends, Barbara Bondy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives, friends including David Christin Bancroft and the entire Bow & Arrow and Acres Restaurant family. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
