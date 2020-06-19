February 7, 1948 - June 16, 2020 Graveside service for Lonny Lee Miles, 72, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Curtis L. Vines will officiate. There will be no public viewing. Mr. Miles, who passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 7, 1948 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors includes: one son, Leon James of Opelika, AL; one granddaughter, Ebone' Z. Idey of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Annie Pearl Miles, Corene Miles and Stephanie (Anthony) Swanson all of Opelika, AL; one sister-in-law, Ellen Miles of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Mary Trimble, Lula Bell Williams and Hattie Holcey all of Opelika, AL; one uncle, John T. Edwards of Salem, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home Opelika, AL is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
