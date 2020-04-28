Sarah Elizabeth Mills, 21, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 outside of Montgomery, Al. Due to government regulations a private graveside service only will be held. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 and can be seen on Rainey Family Funeral Service Facebook page or the web site at www.raineyfuneral.com. Sarah was born in Dougherty County to Sheila Nipper Woodard and Donald Ray Mills. Employed with Jackson Memorial Hospital in Montgomery, she was a student pursuing her nursing degree at Auburn University at Montgomery and was to be pinned in two weeks. She loved her family and friends and always had a beautiful smile on her face and a sweet word for all that she met. She was a member of Penia Baptist Church. Sarah is survived by her mother and step-father, Sheila and Joel Woodard of Cordele; her father, Donald Ray Mills of Salem, AL; her siblings, Bailey Mills of Salem, AL, Geoff Mills and his wife, Kerri of Leesburg, Stewart Mills and his wife, Paula of Auburn, AL and Julie Mills of Ellerslie, GA; grandmother, Ruth A. Rea of Cordele; aunt, Tonya Hamilton and her husband, Don; her sweetheart, boyfriend and soul-mate, Doug Dunlap of Albertville, AL, four nieces and nephews, Maddie Propst, Emmi Propst, Geoffrey Mills, Jr. and John Austin Mills; Doug's mother and father, Shane and Mandy Fricks of Albertville, AL; and her precious fur-baby, Marley. A scholarship fund has been set up in Sarah' honor in lieu of flowers. If you would like to be a part of Sarah's legacy and are led to do so, please visit http://aum.edu/giving/ways-to-give. In the box marked "Other", write "Sarah E. Mills Scholarship". Checks are more that welcome as well, and instructions are on the site. Donations are tax deductible and all amounts are incredibly appreciated. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.
