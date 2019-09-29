February 21, 1964 - September 28, 2019 Tamera Gayle Mills, a devoted and loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on September 28, 2019 at the young age of 55 years old in Auburn, AL. Tamera was born on February 21, 1964 at Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, AL to Mary Clary and Frank Ketchem. She graduated Enterprise High School in 1982. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Ketchem. Tamera is survived by her loving husband Greg, her two sons Preston (Ansley) and Corey (Heather), and her granddaughter, Ivy. Her mother Mary Clary, three sisters Cherie, Tracy, and Lindsey (Derrick) and her brother Jason. Her nieces Kinley (Blake), Hannah, Khloe, Emily (Tyler) and her nephews Blake (Julie) and Hunter. She also has several aunts, uncles, great nieces, and nephews that she loved dearly. Tamera had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and loving way. You never questioned her love for you. She was full of mercy, comfort, compassion, honesty and determination. She loved life, her husband and two beautiful boys, her family, Jesus, flowers, and was the giver of all givers. She was the life of the party, the glue that held her family together. She never met a stranger and was absolutely adored by everyone who knew her. She built a very successful wedding business, The Caines, with her bare hands and put every single bit of her heart, soul, and sweat into this. This was her passion and calling, which called her to meet people along the way who will never be the same after getting to know her. She carried the most calming spirit with her and wanted nothing more than to help people in any way she could. She was the hands and feet of Jesus in so many ways. She fulfilled her purpose on this earth and more. The moment she met Jesus face to face, I know He looked at her with His loving eyes and said, "Well done, my good and faithful servant." We want her here with us, but we rest in knowing she is rejoicing, dancing, and worshipping with a perfect, whole new body. We will meet her again soon and until then, we will live just like she did. With no regrets, full of love, and a fighter until the end. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Chip Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Auburn Memorial Park. Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; 2 and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." John 11:25-26 "She is clothed with strength and dignity, and laughs without fear of the future." Proverbs 31:25 Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
