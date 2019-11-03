May 14, 1937 - November 1, 2019 Shelby Burton Milner, 82, of Lake Martin, Alabama, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Bethany House. She was born on May 14, 1937. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life service beginning at 12 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel in Tallassee, Ala. A graveside service will immediately follow at New Prospect Cemetery in Dadeville, Ala. Reverends Dan Rhodes and Tim Davis will be officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Lovingly known as "Meme" by her family, Mrs. Milner was kind, compassionate and thoughtful. A genuine people-person, she never met a stranger, always greeting everyone with her signature bright smile and friendly spirit. Mrs. Milner truly loved music and enjoyed spending time gardening and outdoors. Her greatest joy of all came from spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Milner is survived by her children, Wanda Kay Milner Hard (Trey), Pam Milner Hodnett, Donna Milner, Margrit Tate, and Chuck Milner (Ragan); grandchildren, Ashley Holmes, Elizabeth Hard Stone (Bo), Coltin Milner and Chance Milner; great-granddaughter, Lily Holmes, and great-grandson, Jay Stone; brothers Donald Clyde Burton (Becky), and Harlan Lanier Burton (Gail); sister-in-law Yvonne Milner McGarr; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Milner is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Earl Milner, and her parents, Herbert Clyde and Nellie Johnson Burton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.