1934-2018 Mr. Thomas Danny "T.D." Milner, Sr., age 84, of Opelika, Alabama passed away at his residence on Friday, December 28th, 2018. Mr. Milner was born on March 16th, 1934 in Shannon, Georgia to the late Dan Milner and Myrle Smith Milner. Mr. Milner was a member of the First Christian Church of Riverview. He retired from the Uniroyal Company after 25 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice C. Milner; sons, Thomas D. (Beth) Milner, Jr., Brently Carter (Cristy) Milner; sister, Jeanette Treadaway; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 31st, 2018 at 2:00P.M. EST at the First Christian Church of Riverview with interment following in Fairview Cemetery. The Reverend Ron Shepherd officiating. Mr. Milner will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Milner's memory to the First Christian Church of Riverview, 1465 California Road, Valley, Alabama 36854. Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, share a memory of Mr. Milner, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.
