January 2, 1943 - April 7, 2020 Graveside service for George Milton, 77, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST), Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, AL, Reverend Wayne Baker will officiate. Mr. Milton, who passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born January 2, 1943 in Lee County, Alabama. "Bet" was a faithful member of Burrell Chapel A.M.E. Church and was a fan of car racing. Survivors include: one sister, Carolyn (Donald) Roberson of Smiths, AL; step-brother, Willie (Gurdie) Butler of Decatur, GA; two special cousins, Mattie (James) Carson of Lanett, AL and Rozell Stevens of Cusseta, AL; a niece, Kimberly Reed of Smiths, AL; a nephew, Nicholas (Kimberly) Roberson of Phenix City, AL; a host of cousins, Burrell Chapel Church Family and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
