August 20, 1933 - November 11, 2019 On November 11, 2019 Mary Adaline Stephens Mims went to be with her Lord & Savior. She will be missed by many here on earth but has now rejoined with so many more family and friends who preceded her in going home to the Lord, especially her husband Douglas Mims and her daughter, Regina (Gina) Dawn Mims. She is leaving behind many family and friends. Her daughter Paula Mims Bracewell and husband Robert Bracewell and their family. Her most beloved granddaughter, Beth Allison Gibson and Scott Gibson, their children Joey, Jack and John. Amanda Bracewell Gallatin and husband Brandon Gallatin and their children Scout and Pepper. Matthew Bracewell and fiance' Andrea Morabito. Her son Dwayne Douglas Mims and wife Regina Mims and their children and grandchildren, Justin Mims, Jessee Mims and children Madison, Matthew, and Ryleigh, Maegan Short and daughter Harper, Brittany Short, Summer McBride and son Jayden, Savannah McBride and children Carson, Blakley, and Alaya. Mary grew up in Magee, MS. She was born on August 20, 1933 and was the youngest of 5 children to Charlie Odus and Mattie May Butler Stephens. She attended Mississippi Southern College (now University of Southern Mississippi) and obtained a Bachelors degree in Secretarial Science in 1954. She met her husband of 62 years at Southern. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2016. They are now together again, worshipping God together as they did for so many years here on earth. The family would like to recognize and thank some of the special caregivers who helped in the care of Mary over the past 6 years. Paula Taylor of Cleveland, GA, Niki Rougier of Opelika, AL, Sha'Quinta Marshall, Yvette Johnson, Shyanna James, Sha'Neece Hill all of Arbors Springs Health and Rehab, and a very special friend and prayer warrior, Pam Harris of Pine Mountain, GA. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Alabama at 3:00 p.m.
