Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 16 AND 25 DEGREES. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&