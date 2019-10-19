March 15, 1939 - October 17, 2019 Susie "Sue" Fuller Mims, 80, of Notasulga, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at her daughter's home. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Notasulga First Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Notasulga Memory Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church beginning at 10:00 A.M. Mrs. Mims is survived by her daughter Tammy Griggs Williams, her granddaughter Jennifer Duncan (Scott Thrift), her great grandchildren Tyler Duncan and Kiley Duncan, her son-in-law Michael Williams, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husbands Woodson Eugene Griggs, and J.C. Mims, her grandson Jeremy Michael Williams, her parents Clarence J. and Talatha J. Fuller, and her sister Sandra Fuller Drummond. She was a servant of God serving in her church choir at Notasulga First Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. She was a survivor of breast cancer for over 25 years. Pallbearers will be Dick Johnston, Wess Rothwein, Tony McCarty, Daniel Long, Don Jones, and Philip Paramore.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.