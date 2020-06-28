September 19, 1957 - June 21, 2020 Evelyn Greene Mitchell passed away Sunday June 21, 2020, from natural causes at the age of 62. Evy was born September 19, 1957, in Lee County. Evy graduated from Auburn High School and eventually continued her education at Auburn University and graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While at Auburn she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and was elected Miss A-Day. Evy moved to New York City and modeled for Wilhelmina and later was employed by Forbes Magazine as a publicist and advertising executive. Evy returned to Auburn when her beloved mother (Deeje) became ill with ovarian cancer. After Deeje's passing Evy moved to Atlanta to continue her career but eventually moved back to Auburn as her health became an issue. Evy was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Holly Mitchell and Dorothy Jean (Deeje) Mitchell Justice and her grandparents Dr. Mark and Nina Nichols and grandmother Dolly Long. She is survived by Charles H Mitchell (Cindy), Mark N Mitchell (Kim), Alfred H "Sonny" Mitchell (Peggy) and five nieces and nephews: Chad, Matthew, Holley, Dallas and Dorothy. Evy will be buried at Garden Hills Cemetery (Opelika) next to her mother Deeje where a private memorial service will be held at a later date by her family.
