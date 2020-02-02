January 4, 1949 - January 30, 2020 Jintana "Jin" M Mitchell passed peacefully from this earth at home in Auburn on January 30, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Jin was a native of Thailand, moving to the United States after her marriage to Ralph in 1976. She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years and is survived by their daughter Jeanie Mitchell Moyers (Eric) of Auburn, her sister Porntip (Colin) Roberts of Warner Robbins, GA and stepchildren Barry Alan Mitchell, Thornsby, AL and Linda Beth Mitchell Cherry, Pinson, AL. Jins passion in life was gardening and having the most beautiful lawn in the neighborhood first in Opelika then in Auburn for the last 23 years. A private ceremony is planned for the family with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to the Waverly Pup House 7077 Jacksons Rd Waverly, AL 36879 or Auburn Veterinary Hospital 716 N Dean Rd Auburn, AL 36830. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Mitchell, Mrs. Jintana "Jin"
