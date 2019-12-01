May 25, 1952 - November 24, 2019 Funeral service for Willie Mitchell, 67, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (CST), Monday, December 2, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 21935 US Highway 80, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Robert L. King will officiate. Mr. Mitchell, who passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 25, 1952 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: one daughter, Stephanie Dawson of Opelika, AL; one sister, Cora James of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Johnny Mitchell, David Mitchell and Aaron (Tonya) Grant all of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Demarcus Dawson, Marquavous Dawson and Travoski Hutchinson all of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Cassie Pearl Singleton of Opelika, AL; three special nephews, Leon James, Steven Harvey and Roger Collier all of Opelika, AL; four special nieces, Desiree Harvey, Olinda Harvey, Tracy James and Marquessa Keith all of Opelika, AL; a special friend, Christine Reed of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
