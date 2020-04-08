Mrs. Betty Pearson Momern,73, of Wadley died Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hosptial, Birmingham. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, there will be a private graveside service on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Provident Cemetery, Milltown, AL at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. William Phillips officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mrs. Momern is survived by her husband of forty-five years: Mark Momern, Wadley; one son: Phillip (Barbara) Momern, Oxford; three sisters: Angelene (Warnzie) Culpepper, Waverly Hall, GA, Aradeil Peason and Mellony Williams both of Compton, CA ; one brother: Cannon (Henrietta) Pearson, Gardena, CA; two grandchldren and one great grandchild and a host of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
