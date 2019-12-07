1944 - 2019 Sue Moncrief, 75, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, December 9 at 11:00am EST, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening, December 8, from 4:00 - 6:00pm EST. The Rev. Baxter Hurley will officiate, and entombment will follow services on Monday. The family asks that memorial contributions be made by those who wish, to The American Cancer Society, Lee County, 3054 McGehee Rd., Montgomery, AL 36111. Sue was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, to the late Benjamin Samuel and Helen Taylor Gibson, in 1944. She lived in several cities of Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. She attended Mercer University and Georgia Southern University. Mimi's greatest joy stemmed from her family, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a consummate host, passionate about entertaining, tailgating at Auburn University, cooking, and always doing for others. With a great attention to detail and an affinity for story telling, ever pleasant in a crowd, Sue was the epitome of a Southern Lady. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Delaine Gibson Moore and Kathryn Gibson McKenzie. Surviving Sue are her husband of nearly 55 years, Lee Everett Moncrief, Sr; daughter, Catherine Moncrief Fraley; son, Rett (Julie) Moncrief; grandchildren, Anna Catherine Fraley,Trey Moncrief, Emma Grace Moncrief; other family, Lee (Pam) Carswell; Holley Carswell Stejskal; Catherine Carswell Aplin; Catherine Elizabeth Stejskal; Caroline Emmalee Stejskal; Annalee Lyndsie Aplin; several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements. Visit: www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
