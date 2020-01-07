November 2, 1943 - January 5, 2019 Mrs. Sandra Joy Montgomery, 76, of Opelika, passed away January 5th at EAMC. Funeral services will be 2pm, Wednesday, January 8th, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Reverend David Floyd officiating; visitation will begin at 1pm prior to the service. Burial will be in Garden Hills Cemetery following the service. Mrs. Montgomery is survived by her husband of 59 years Noel Montgomery; children: Steve Montgomery, Ted Montgomery, Sherri Montgomery, Richey Montgomery; grandchildren: Casey, Craig, Lindsey, Jonathan, Josh, Brianne, Chase, Hunter, Christina, Brooke; and numerous great grandchildren. Mrs. Montgomery was a lifelong resident of Opelika. She was a devoted homemaker that was a loving wife, mother, and Nana to her family. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.
Montgomery, Mrs. Sandra Joy
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Montgomery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.