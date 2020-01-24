August 9, 1951 - January 19, 2020 Funeral service for Lee Moody, 68, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 605 W.E. Morton Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Jerry Dowdell, Pastor and Officiating, Reverend Kevin Pauley, Eulogist. Mr. Moody, who passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, was born August 9, 1951 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, January 24, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Moody will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: devoted wife, Josephine Moody of Opelika, AL; five daughters, Tiffany D. Moody of Manama, Bahrain, Arsenia Moody (Jerome) Greer, Jacqueline (Chico) Dutchess of Huntsville, AL, Sheameaka Edwards of Columbus, GA and Brooke A. Moody of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Kendreus M. Bell of Fort Hood, Texas, Jada Dutchess, Tamia Dutchess of Huntsville, AL, Janiah Doolittle, Jordyn Doolittle, Jazion Doolittle of Opelika, AL, Montasia Jackson of Alexander City, AL, Madison L. Greer, Jon' Paul Dutchess, Norgan Greer of Huntsville, AL, Tawana Fuller, Tytiana Thomas and Corey Askew all of Opelika, AL; four sisters-in-law, Linda Kent-Dowell of Salem, AL, Bettina (Jimmy) Washington of Lafayette, AL, Brenda Edwards of Opelika, AL and Bettye (Kevin) Pauley of Huntsville, AL; one brother-in-law, Robert (Tammy) Edwards of Huntsville, AL; three cousin as a siblings, Gwen (Wayne) Keith of Lafayette, AL, William (Marietta) Moody of Beulah, AL and Charles (Milissa) Moody of Opelika, AL; five devoted friends, John Lewis (Patricia) Williams, Sammy Floyd (Marilyn), Ernestine Brooks, Nicola Bynum and Neil Robinson all of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Moody, Jr., Lee Elton
To plant a tree in memory of Moody Jr. Lee Elton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
