Dolores Prewitt Moon passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2020, at her home in Notasulga, Alabama. She was born on July 31, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Aubrey R. Prewitt and Floy Cornett Prewitt. She was preceded in death by her husband H. Dan Moon, her son John B. Moon, and her brother Douglas Prewitt. She is survived by her grandson Ryan Moon of Smyrna, GA, nephew Scott Gossett of Hiram, GA, and niece Janie Gossett Ronk of Canton, GA. Dolores was a long time member of Notasulga First Baptist Church where she had many friends. She received her B.A. from Georgia State University, and her Masters degree in education from Auburn University. She and her husband were both school teachers, and she was a school counselor who retired from the Clayton County School System in Georgia before finally retiring to their much loved home in Alabama. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Notasulga First Baptist Church at 10:00 A.M. Central Time with Rev. Butch Cousins officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:00 A.M. Central Time. Dolores is to be buried in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA, at 3:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday following the funeral.
