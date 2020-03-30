August 21, 1974 - March 23, 2020 Mr. Levon Moore, 45, of Auburn AL, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home in Auburn AL, he was born August 21, 1974 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Monday, March 30, 2020, from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. Memories will forever be cherished by: three children, LaKavious Moore of Dadeville, AL, Nadia Kalis Moore of Loachapoka, AL and Jeremiah David Moore of Auburn, AL; mother, Gladys Moore of Auburn, AL; one sister, Starkelia Moore Sharp of Columbus, GA; a brother, Ferris Fain Moore of Loachapoka, AL; five uncles, Sylvester Caston, Cledell Russell, Monroe Caston, Lance Caston all of Robbins, IL and Freddie (Donna) Caston of St. Louis, MO; one aunt, Jean Marie Hersey of Marietta, GA; two nephews, Martez Kenye' Rhyine and Loyal Amoore Sharp; one niece, Baia Michelle Sharp; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. In an order and following the CDC recommendations concerning (COVID-19) to keep the community safe, the funeral will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the CDC, we suggest that all participants maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort for the Moore Family since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
