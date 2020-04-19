July 26, 1928 - April 14, 2020 Graveside service for Frances Morgan, 91, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Monday, April 20, 2020, at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 390 Lee Road 106, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend Roland Austin will officiate. Mrs. Morgan, who passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 26, 1928 in Gary, Indiana. There will be no public viewing for Mrs. Morgan. Survivors include: five step-children; John (Barbara) Cason, Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Allen Cason, Anthony Cason, Barbara Cason and Karen Cason all of Miami, FL; god-daughter, Brianna King her fiancé and son, Zaybreon Stewart; a sister-in-law, Delores Morgan of Warren, OH; five devoted nephews, Charlie (Dorothy) Core of Auburn, AL, Carl Maddox, Ronnie (Gwen) Morgan of Indianapolis, IN, Larry (Mary Jean) Morgan of Loachapoka, AL and Dwayne Trout of St. Louis, MO; five devoted nieces, Christine (Leon) Singleton (devoted care-giver), Annie Cooks, Bernice Jackson, Frances Maddox all of Opelika, AL and Desiree Williams of Union Springs, AL; five devoted great-nieces, Felicia Pope of Cleveland, OH, Dellia (Otis) Preston of Auburn, AL, Joye (Tyrone) White, Marquita (Melvin) Richmond and Elizabeth Vaughn all of Opelika, AL; a devoted great-nephew, Derrick (Donna) Maddox of Opelika, AL; a host of third, fourth and fifth generations of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church members and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
