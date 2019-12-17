Michael "Tinkey" Morgan August 24, 1963 - December 15, 2019 Funeral services for Michael Morgan, 56, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church, 3302 Dallas Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Westview Cemetery, Reverend Tyrone Edwards, Pastor and Officiating, Reverend Ronnie Morgan, Eulogist. Mr. Morgan, who passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born August 24, 1963 in Lee County, AL. Public viewing will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mr. Morgan will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: one sister, Diane Morgan of Auburn, AL; three brothers, Larry (Mary Jean) Morgan of Loachapoka, AL, Reverend Ronnie B. (Gwendolyn) Morgan of Indianapolis, IN and Frankie Tyner; devoted companion, Betty Marie Haynes of Lafayette, AL; five nieces, Chanika (Jermaine) Hodge, April Morgan, Tanisha Porter all of Opelika, AL, Ferdesha (George) Winston of Loachapoka, AL and Jo Anna Tarfa of Auburn, AL; six nephews, Brent Morgan, Albert Morgan, James Patrick, Henry Charles Porter, Jr., all of Opelika, AL, Suleimin Alfa, Jr. and Jonathan (Aubrey) Porter of Auburn, AL; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
