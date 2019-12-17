Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 703 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA DALLAS ELMORE LOWNDES MONTGOMERY IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA CHAMBERS LEE MACON TALLAPOOSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, AUBURN, FORT DEPOSIT, LANETT, LOWNDESBORO, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, SELMA, TUSKEGEE, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.