Jerome Morris Funeral service for Mr. Jerome Morris, 56, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Smith will officiate. Mr. Morris passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. In 1980, he graduated from Beauregard High School. He was a US Army Veteran He is survived by: his mother, Adline Morris of Opelika, AL; one brother, Jimmy Morris of Opelika, AL; a niece, Tiffani Jones of Auburn, AL; four aunts, Mildred Baker of Atlanta, GA, Kate Baker of Decatur, GA, Minnie (Ulysses) Adkins of Opelika, AL and Minister Lovella (Minister Johnny) Giles of Fayetteville, GA; an uncle, Minister Jerry (Paula) Smith of Opelika, AL; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Morris, Jerome
