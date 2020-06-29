March 8, 1922 - June 27, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of Mildred H. Morris of Notasulga, AL announces that she passed peacefully from her home into God's hands on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 5:30 A.M. Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years David C. Morris, son-in-law Jimmy C. Weldon, her sister Sara Jenkins, and brother Hulen Hatchett. Leaving behind to cherish a lifetime of memories and the legacy of a life well-lived are her children Sherry Weldon, Deborah (Lamar) Godwin, David (Mikki) Morris, and Phillip (Roxan) Morris. Her grandchildren are Rusty (Laura) Weldon, Danny Weldon, Jana (Josh) Gurtler, Brad Godwin, Wendy (Nathan) Taylor, Clay (Hannah) Morris, Christian Morris, and Eli Morris, as well as ten great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. No one managed a home, family, career, church, and community responsibilities better than she. Mrs. Morris was a home economics teacher for 36 years and mentored many generations of students - female and male. She inspired them to become excellent homemakers, family leaders, active workers in their churches and communities. With Mrs. Morris you learned to finish what you started and to do it 'til you got it right. Devoted to her husband Carlyle, she provided loving care as he battled cancer for 25 years. Her children see her as an example of the virtuous woman in Proverbs 31 and "rise up and called her blessed." Leading by example, Mrs. Morris was an active member of Liberty United Methodist Church for much of her adult life serving on various boards and chairing fund-raising events. She especially loved teaching her adult Sunday school class and singing in the choir. The circle of people cherished by her included many friends from the church, her extended family's neighbors, and her students and co-workers at Reeltown High School. Known to many as "Miss Mildred" or "the Cake Lady," numerous people enjoyed her cakes - especially her 7 layer caramel cakes which found their way into some doctor's offices. "Granny" received great joy from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's phone calls, cards, letters, and visits. These occasions were filled with laughter, advice, good food, and "treats." Trips to the beach were great times with card games, good food, and precious memories. Onion rings, hushpuppies, and fish (she probably caught many) were enjoyed after "surfing" with Granny. The family wishes to thank her many friends and family members who visited with her, called, sent cards, and brought her gifts to cheer her up. Our appreciation is also extended to Compassus social workers, nurses, and aides for their time and loving care of our mother. We were also blessed to have devoted. caregivers Dovie Can, Jeanette Hyde, Lyn Hyde, Frenda Berry, Jimmie Simmons, and Becky Russell. Special thanks go to Betty Jo Jones and Donna Rivers for their friendship and loving assistance to our mother. Mom loved all whose lives touched her and her family over her 98 years of life. We pray God's blessing for you and your families as you have done for Mama and her family. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Liberty United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Skeen officiating. Burial will follow in Salem-Macon Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. Current social distancing guidelines limit the number of occupants in the church to 66 people, and due to family members with compromised immune systems, masks are required.
