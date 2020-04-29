1940 - 2020 Patrick David Morrow died at age 79, on April 22, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1940, in Los Angeles, and spent most of his early life in Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his father, Pat Morrow, and mother, Marilyn Keefe Morrow, and by his beloved younger brother William E. Morrow. He is survived by a loving family: His wife of 35 years, Joyce Rothschild; children, Milan Elizabeth Morrow and Christopher Morrow (Tami); stepson, Paul Hotchkiss (Maggie Stewart); and grandchildren, Victoria Elaine Christopher, Nathan Morrow, Benjamin Morrow, Brooklyn Morrow, Samuel Hotchkiss, and Tabitha Hotchkiss; brother-in-law Mark Rothschild; sister-in-law Martha Morrow; nephew Jacob Morrow, niece Marie Morrow-Wright (Kindon), and finally by 2-year-old grand-nephew Sebastian Morrow-Wright. Pat was a professor of English at Auburn University for 32 years. He received his BA from the University of Southern California (USC) and MA and PhD from the University of Washington. His first academic appointment as an assistant professor was in the Department of English at USC, where he taught courses in American literature, culture, and film. In the Auburn English department, Pat taught courses in American and British literature, and later in his career, after a Fulbright appointment at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, turned increasingly to post-colonial literature. Pat's favorite writers were, in no particular order, Mark Twain, Bret Harte, William Faulkner, James Joyce, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, Katherine Anne Porter, Theodore Roethke, T.S. Eliot, and Girard Manley Hopkins. Among the things Pat enjoyed and took most pleasure in were his opportunities to coach his son Chris and stepson Paul and their teams in soccer. Among the many losses he suffered bravely and stoically for the last thirty-some year of his life were his lost ability to play the trumpet (he paid part of his way through USC playing in a Mariachi band on weekends!) and his increasing difficulty in producing and sometimes understanding speech. For someone noted for his fluent speech and quick wit, this was a blow; it was even more of a blow to those who knew and loved him. Pat died peacefully at Elmore Community Hospital, in Wetumpka, from the coronavirus that has already taken so many in our state, our nation, and throughout the world. His family is grateful to Dr. Melissa Thompson and the nurses and other staff members for their compassionate care. We are also grateful to the nurses and care assistants at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab, where Pat received excellent care as a longtime resident. We are also grateful to Dr. Kevin Jackson, Pat's primary physician for more than 30 years, and his staff, and to Dr. Michael O"Brien, Pat's longtime dentist, and his dental hygienists. All of these medical personnel made extraordinary accommodations to treat Pat in the years in which he was first, very awkward, and eventually nearly immobile and confined to a wheelchair as a result of progressive multiple sclerosis. We particularly wish to thank the priests and pastoral care ministers of St. Michael's in Auburn for their ministry to Pat over the past few difficult years. Pat will be interred in a private family ceremony. There will be a celebration of his life at a time when we can gather together without fear of the pandemic. At that time there will be many more friends, colleagues, and caregivers to be thanked, and many anecdotes to be told.
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.