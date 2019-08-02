August 22, 1933 - July 29, 2019 Marilyn Adams Mosley of Auburn, Alabama passed away on July 29, 2019. Marilyn was born August 22, 1933 in Heath, Alabama, the daughter of Madelyn and Morgan Adams, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Bob Mosley of Auburn, Alabama; Carolyn Wilson of Auburn, Alabama; brother, Lt. Colonel Ben Adams of Ridgecrest, California; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Carmen Mosley of Columbus, Georgia; son, Cameron Mosley of Palm Springs, California; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Dennis White of Suwanee, Georgia, as well as several grandchildren. Marilyn graduated from Auburn University in the school of Home Economics. She was a homemaker before retiring to work with Auburn University in the School of Engineering, working as a student advisor until retirement. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and playing bridge with longtime friends. She will be remembered for her positive outlook on life, her endless smile, and her ability to encourage and uplift those around her. She would always welcome you home with a smile and a "howdy, come on in!" She will be missed by all those around her. Graveside service for family will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019.
