Deacon Ted Moss, 81 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Zion East Baptist Church in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Jimmy Thomas, Pastor; Rev. Ira Moss, Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Deacon Moss is survived by his children, Mary (Allen) Askew of Camp Hill, AL, Carolyn (Stanley) Scott of Reeltown, AL, Larry Moss and Mike (Janet) Moss, both of Dadeville, AL, one sister, Dora Finley of LaFayette, AL, two brothers, J.T. (Joyce) Moss of Camp Hill, AL and Henry Sands of Jacksons Gap, AL, godson, Steve Smith, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Moss, Deacon Ted
To send flowers to the family of Ted Moss, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Mt. Zion East Baptist Church
Stillwaters Drive
Dadeville, AL 36853
Stillwaters Drive
Dadeville, AL 36853
Guaranteed delivery before Ted's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.