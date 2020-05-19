December 17, 1945 - May 15, 2020 Shirley Bradley Motley, 74, of Lanett, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home on May 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, affectionately known as GG. Shirley was born on December 17, 1945, to the late Selbie C. Bradley, Sr., and Lula "Babe" Looser Bradley of Lanett, Alabama. Shirley was a 1964 graduate of Lanett High School, where she was a cheerleader. After high school, she attended business school in Opelika, Alabama. In July of 1967, she married the love of her life, Larry Motley, in Lanett, Alabama. They built a beautiful life together along with children John and Laurin. In 1972, Shirley went to work for the City of Lanett. Her 33 years of service as City Clerk is a true testament of her love for the city. After retirement and a couple of years of travel and relaxing, she was elected to the City of Lanett council for District 5. She was in her 3rd consecutive term of service upon her death. Shirley loved spending time with her family, playing cards, and fishing. She shared a special bond with her first grandchild, Mitchell. She taught him how to shoot a basketball and how to succeed on defense. Of course, she taught him how to catch crappie and catfish, too. If GG wasn't home, she could be found at a ballfield (somewhere, anywhere) watching grandson Drew play baseball. She was loved by her Springwood, Auburn, and Slammer families! Tiny grandchildren twins, Jayden and Tripp, came along and stole GG's heart. She cared for them each day to help them thrive, only as a grandmother could. 13 years later, GG was their biggest fan, enjoying their musical talents, and love for NASCAR. If Shirley knew you, she loved you. If you lived in Lanett or worked for the City, she loved you more. She is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Larry Motley of Lanett, Alabama; Children, John Motley of Lanett, Alabama, and Laurin (Jeff) Jennings of Lake Harding, Alabama; Grandchildren, Mitchell Jennings of Lake Harding, Alabama, Drew Jennings of Auburn, Alabama, and Jayden and Tripp Motley of Spanish Fort, Alabama; Brother, Selbie "Bubber" Bradley of Lanett, Alabama; and a host of other loving relatives. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held at a later date.
