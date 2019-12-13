August 11, 1960 - December 5, 2019 Life Celebration Services will begin with a family hour on Fri. 12/13/2019 from 5-7 PM. Services held 12 Noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Christ Temple Holiness Church (610 Clanton St., Opelika, 36801) Interment will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Davenport & Harris directing.
