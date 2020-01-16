1934 - January 15, 2020 Helen "Darlin" Murphy, 85, passed away January 15, 2020, at her home in Beulah, AL. She was the wife of Raymond Murphy. They were married 40 years. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sadie Head Goggins and daughter, Debra E. Martin. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Murphy, her children, Linda (Billy) Evert, Littlejohn (Misty) Martin, Lamar (Cindy) Murphy, Gale Moody, Travis (Theresa) Murphy, Diane Martin, 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was born in Madison, FL in 1934. She moved to South Georgia at an early age to help her grandmother run a boarding house. She then moved to Opelika, AL and worked at Ampex for many years. She then started her own daycare in Opelika and loved taking care of children. She then moved to Beulah and worked at the Triangle Restaurant where she met and married her "Sweetie". Together they owned and operated the Beulah Shopette and Hidden Acres Mobile Home Park. The remainder of her years she spent traveling and taking care of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley, AL on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 7-9 pm EST. Services will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley, AL. Graveside will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. Lisa Bland officiating. Johnson Brown Service Funeral Home of Valley, AL Directing
Murphy, Helen "Darlin"
