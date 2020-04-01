May 2, 1953 - March 29, 2020 Jerry Wayne Myers, Sr. of Opelika was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 2, 1953 and lost his battle with cancer at East Alabama Medical Center on March 29, 2020. He was 66 years old. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Myers; sister, Lana Myers Sweeney. He enjoyed Nascar, Auburn, the SEC and Auburn Football.... War Eagle! Born to the late Hazel Dearmond Myers and George J. Myers. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Judy Clark Myers; sons, Jerry "Wayne" Myers, Jr. and Philip Earl Myers; grandchildren, Victoria Myers, Wil Myers; great granddaughter, Caroline Myers, Chris Padgett, Cole Sansone and Cody Sansone; brother, George Myers of Lewisburg, Kentucky, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kate Hickman for her care and comfort to Jerry and his family members during his illness. Due to the Covid-19 Restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for friends, and family to celebrate Jerry's life.
