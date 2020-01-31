Funeral service for Mr. Julius S. Myhand, Sr., 74, of Tuskegee, AL, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February, 1, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery. Rev. Charles Adams will officiate. Rev. Dr. Hubert Brown, Jr. will deliver the eulogy. Julius passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of Shiloh AME Zion Church where he served as a member of the Male Chorus and the Steward Board. In 1963, he graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School. He went on to attend Southern Vocational Community College where he received his Associate Degree in Building Construction/Carpentry Technology. Julius enlisted and served in the US Air Force (1964 1969), serving during the Vietnam War. He Leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife of fifty-four years, Emma S. Myhand of Tuskegee, AL, two sons: Julius S. Myhand, Jr of Tuskegee, AL and Jamah S. (Denise) Myhand of Huntsville, AL; one granddaughter, Alexis Janae Myhand of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Carver S. (Pearlean) Myhand of Huntsville, AL and Willie (Dorothy) Scott of Auburn AL; three sisters, Ruth Norton and Betty Mosby both of Auburn, AL and Dorcas R. Axel of Cincinnati, OH; devoted friends, Earnestine A. Myhand of Auburn, AL and Edna (Melvin) Jiles of Montgomery, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, other relatives, church family and friends.
Myhand, Sr., Julius S.
To plant a tree in memory of Myhand Sr. Julius S. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.