December 2, 1951 - February 10, 2020 Lisa Harry Nathan, formally of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania died suddenly in Auburn, Alabama on February 10, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1951. She was a graduate of Camp Hill High School Class of 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor of the Arts in Literature at American University and a Master of the Arts in Education. Lisa was also a Fulbrite Scholar and earned many other Certifications in Education within her lifetime. She opened Yesterday's Books in Washington, D.C., further expanding her love of books to her local community. Many years of teaching in Alabama allowed Lisa to touch the lives of countless students. Lisa purchased a home within walking distance of her sanctuary, the Auburn Public Library, and with her ESL accreditation she tutored many a young student. She gave and gave, giving her time as a Docent at the Jule Collins Museum of Art, support groups, tutoring, and helping friends and family. Lisa taught that if one helped someone every day, the day became worthwhile. No matter what one does, one should try to improve someone else's life every day. This is one of the most impactful lessons that she passed down to her children. Lisa's greatest gifts were her unselfish gifting of herself to others, her ability to converse with anyone and acknowledge their value and help them for the betterment of themselves with the wisdom and knowledge of a true Scholar of Literature and life. Lisa was the example of unconditional love, and so very loved by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Harry and Betty Martin Harry. She is survived by her loving partner Michael J. Klein of Auburn; sons, Alexander Dashner Nathan of Sarasota, Florida, and Michael Lincoln Nathan of Washington, DC; grandson, Sterling Nathan of Sarasota, Florida; sister, Tina Harry Tarone of Dunedin, Florida; step-sisters, Betsy Smith of Richmond, Virginia, and Deb Harnden of Florida, Jill Buss of Hawaii, and step-brother, Charles Harnden of Hershey, Pennsylvania. If you would like to do something in Lisa's memory, she would be honored by any donations to the Auburn Public Library or by the gift of your time to a child. The Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host a Celebration of Lisa's life on Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at 5:00.
