December 2, 1948 - September 10, 2019 Dolores Ann Navickas of Auburn was born on December 2, 1948 in Lee County Hospital to the late Robert and Jewel Mae Ennis Hill and passed away on September 10, 2019 peacefully at home. She was 70 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Navickas, and son, Eric Navickas. She is survived by her son, Richard Navickas, II and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Aiden Eric Navickas, Jackson Ryan Navickas, Kalop Briden Navickas, Layla Jewel Navickas; sister, Barbara Brown and her husband Steve; Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
