January 21, 2001 - December 6, 2019 Jacob Andrew Neeley, passed away December 6, 2019 in Valley, Alabama. Jacob was 18 years old. Jacob attended CVCC where he was studying computer science and was a graduate of Beulah High School where he was an honor student. He loved playing all sports and had played football for Beulah High School, he loved chicken tenders, and will be remembered by his infectious smile. Jacob was a member of New Beginnings Fellowship Church. He was employed with Little Caesars Pizza. Born in Phenix City, Alabama on January 25, 2001 to Rex Allen Neeley, Jr. and Tammy Ranelle Viele Neeley. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Mary Neeley. He is survived by his father Rex Neeley Jr. and step-mother Glisson, his mother Tammy Neeley, a brother Zachary Neeley, a sister Krishna Neeley a step-sister Genna Haney, paternal grandfather Rex Neeley, Sr, maternal grandparents Mary and Mike Pauli, step grandparents Richard and Tana Heath, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A funeral will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00am ET at New Beginnings Fellowship, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Brad McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends Thursday 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.