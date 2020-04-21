James K. E. (Jim) Neiswinger November 21, 1954 - April 18, 2020 Jim, as he was known by his many friends passed away on Saturday morning April 18th after a few months battle with appendix cancer. He was born in Greencastle, Indiana; however, he lived most of his life in the south. He attended schools in Columbus, GA and in the Beauregard Community with the class of 74. He retired from Auburn University as their heavy equipment operator in 2015 and most recently was employed by Hudmon Construction Co. until late last fall. He is survived by his wife: Christie Traywick Neiswinger; siblings: Cynthia E. Harrison of Opelika, Conni Neiswinger of Greencastle, IN, Richard L Eades {Shannon) of Opelika, Donnie (Rachel) Neiswinger of Spencer, IN; mother: Mickie Eades (Arnold) of Opelika; daughter: Tanya Donchez ( CJ ) of Bethlehem, PA; grandchildren: Leonard Reiss, Jr., Payton Reiss, Kathryn Reiss, Charles and Matthew Donchez of Bethlehem, PA, Destiny and Zack Berleue of Opelika; great grandson: Lucas Snyder of Bethlehem, PA; several nieces and nephews; as well as numerous cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter Susan Berleue; granddaughter Ashley Berleue; his father Donald Neiswinger of Spencer, Indiana; grandparents Cecil and Vivian Disney of Opelika, and Edward and Nellie Neiswinger of Clay City, Indiana. An announcement for a celebration of life will be made later when it is safe for everyone to be together.
