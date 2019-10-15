Funeral service for Mr. Willie James Nelms, 67, of Opelika, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Dowdell will officiate. Mr. Nelms passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Opelika High School and Southern Union in Wadley, AL. For many years, he coached softball. A Family hour will be held 6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. He will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. He is survived by: his wife, Charlistine Webb Nelms of Opelika, AL; sons, Alvonte Nelms and Jacourias Nelms both of Opelika, AL; daughters, LaKitta (Terrance) Webb-Tolbert of Atlanta, GA and LaTasha Webb (Omar Barnett) of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, TaMara Tolbert and Diamond Kellum; great grandchildren, DeMya Scott, DeAjah Scott and Jayce Marshall; sisters, Carrie (Cecil) Strickland of Opelika, AL and Amy Carpenter of Columbus, GA; brothers-in-law, Eddie Webb of Atlanta, GA, Oscar (Vickie) Andrews of Auburn, AL and John Spratling of Opelika, AL; sisters-in-law, Gloria (Anthony) Fields and Bridgett (Earl) Smith both of Opelika, AL; a god-sister, Mary Ann (Ocie) Melton of Salem, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

