Funeral service for Mr. Willie James Nelms, 67, of Opelika, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Dowdell will officiate. Mr. Nelms passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Opelika High School and Southern Union in Wadley, AL. For many years, he coached softball. A Family hour will be held 6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. He will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. He is survived by: his wife, Charlistine Webb Nelms of Opelika, AL; sons, Alvonte Nelms and Jacourias Nelms both of Opelika, AL; daughters, LaKitta (Terrance) Webb-Tolbert of Atlanta, GA and LaTasha Webb (Omar Barnett) of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, TaMara Tolbert and Diamond Kellum; great grandchildren, DeMya Scott, DeAjah Scott and Jayce Marshall; sisters, Carrie (Cecil) Strickland of Opelika, AL and Amy Carpenter of Columbus, GA; brothers-in-law, Eddie Webb of Atlanta, GA, Oscar (Vickie) Andrews of Auburn, AL and John Spratling of Opelika, AL; sisters-in-law, Gloria (Anthony) Fields and Bridgett (Earl) Smith both of Opelika, AL; a god-sister, Mary Ann (Ocie) Melton of Salem, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.