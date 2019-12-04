March 19, 1945 - December 2, 2019 William Ronald Nelson was born on March 19, 1945 and passed away at Lake Martin Community Hospital on December 2, 2019. He was 74 years old. Graveside service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.