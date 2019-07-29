September 28, 1936 - July 27, 2019 Dewayne Henry Newkirk, 82, of Auburn, AL passed away peacefully at Oak Park on July 27, 2019. He was born in Columbus, IN. Friends were occasionally treated with his memories of life growing up on the farm with his two brothers and parents. During his adult life, he held various jobs from Cummins Engine Company, to selling insurance, to eventually retiring from working for the State of Alabama. He came to the Auburn/Opelika area to follow and marry the love of his life, Sandra, who worked at Auburn University. They were married 42 years until her death in 2012. Dewayne was a longtime member of Lakeview Baptist Church where he was involved in numerous church activities, such as Sunday school, men's bible study and the Food Pantry. He was an active member of the Auburn Lions Club, and was a Past President of that organization. Dewayne truly had a servant's heart. He loved his family and friends fiercely and was entirely devoted to his wife, Sandra. He is remembered for his kindness, generosity, and affection for nostalgia, as well as his ability to make others feel special and loved. He was usually ready with a few jokes and had a mischievous way about him. Dewayne was a master gardener and cultivated a beautiful yard of flowers and a vegetable garden at his home in Opelika. He enjoyed watching western shows and movies, game shows and loved anything with Andy Griffith. His faith in the Lord was centermost in his life. Dewayne is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Bridges Newkirk, his son, Eric Wayne Newkirk (Donna) (Bloomington, IN), a brother, David Mark Newkirk (Columbus, IN), and his parents, Woodrow & Thelma Newkirk (Columbus, IN). He is survived by his brother, Delano Newkirk (Luzetta) (Bloomington, IN), and granddaughters, Corrina and Holli (Bloomington, IN) and many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dewayne H Newkirk and Sandra Bridges Newkirk Endowment Fund c/o the Community Foundation of East Alabama P.O. Box 165 Opelika, AL 36803. This fund benefits the Lakeview Baptist Church Benevolent Ministry. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 1-2 pm at Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn, AL with a memorial service immediately following at 2:00 pm. Burial will occur on Wednesday, August 7 at St Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Columbus, IN following an additional visitation and memorial service at that location. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory in Opelika, AL is presiding over the local services. jeffcoattrant.com
