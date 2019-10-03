January 30, 1956 - September 28, 2019 Funeral service for Rosemary Newsome, 63, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2255 Wrights Mills Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Bernard Anderson will officiate. Ms. Newsome, who passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the EAMC Lanier Nursing Home in Valley, AL, was born January 30, 1956 in Chicago, IL. Public viewing will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Family hour will be from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Ms. Newsome will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: four children, Cornell (Michelle) Newsome of Opelika, AL, Euginna Woods (Earl) of Woodbridge, VA, Otis Newsome of St. Petersburg, FL and Tasha Newsome of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Willie L. Newsome of Valley, AL, Sammie L. Newsome of Opelika, AL and Albert L. Newsome of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Dorothy Newsome of Chicago, IL, Debra (Robert) Williams of Auburn, AL, Arlene (John) Grady and Mary Alice Newsome both of Opelika, AL; twelve grandchildren; special niece, JaQuita Nichole Newsome; devoted friend, Gracie Tolbert; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
