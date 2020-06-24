February 20, 1971 - June 21, 2020 John Huynh Nguyen was born on February 20, 1971. He passed away on June 21, 2020 at 49. His story is one of perseverance. As a Vietnamese refugee, he came to escape war and poverty. Always on the move and even when life kept knocking him down, John was a fighter. He started a new beginning and made Auburn his permanent residence in 2010 where he flourished as an entrepreneur. As well as being the best father to his kids. He put his family first, always looking out for everyone for the present and future. He was a great, loving, fun and caring dad, son, brother, nephew, friend and neighbor. You could always count on John. He will be missed by his wife, Van. His children Donna, Vicky, Tiffany and Jason. His mom, Hoa Huynh, and 8 siblings and everyone he helped. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
+1
+1
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a free VISA GIFT CARD to go toward your next backyard cook-out!
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a free VISA GIFT CARD to go toward your next b…
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.