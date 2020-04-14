April 24, 1926 - April 10, 2020 Joan Nist, retired Auburn professor, passed away April 10, 2020 at Arbor Springs. Dr. Nist was born in Chicago on April 24, 1926. She grew up in Hawaii until the bombing of Pearl Harbor forced her to relocate back to Chicago. She earned her B. A. degree from Lawrence University, her M.A. from Indiana University and her Ph. D. from Auburn University. She taught at Indiana University, Eastern Michigan University and Austin College prior to coming to Auburn. Dr. Nist retired as a full professor in 1992 after teaching 21 years in Auburn University's College of Education. Her specialty was Children and Youth Literature. She was a speaker for the Alabama Humanities Foundation from 1990 to 2004. She also was a visiting scholar for the Hawaii Humanities Committee six times in the same period. Dr. Nist received numerous grants and awards that took her to five continents where she lectured and taught. Dr. Nist is survived by her four sons, Brian Thomas (Kathryn), Brice Robert (Dorothy), Brent Phillip (Coral), and Blair William; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her two sisters, Isabel Erickson and Spring Olson. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe for everyone to gather. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Auburn Public Library.
Most Popular
-
Auburn restaurant owner making lemonade out of lemons
-
Disaster morgue trailer deployed in Lee County, EAMC releases new projections
-
Decision made in Lockhart's fight against death penalty
-
"In the middle of the absolute worst": Hospital respiratory therapist plays key role in fight against virus
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.