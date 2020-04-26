July 14, 1939 - April 23, 2020 Patricia Christine Letlow Nix was born on July 14, 1939 in Opelika, AL to the late Travis and Nettie Letlow and passed away at her home in Opelika, AL on April 23, 2020. She was 80 years old. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She lived an extraordinary life. She was a very loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. To know her was to love her. She was a very gifted beautician, southern chef, artist, prayer warrior and lover of Jesus. Despite her circumstances, she was always selfless and joyful. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lavoy Nix; brother-in-law, Lloyd Corbett; brother and sister-in-law, Cerell and Louise Nix, Nieces, Jane Franks and Tammy Miles. She is survived by her children Bobby Nix (Roxanne), Penny Davis (Les); grandchildren, Audra Reagan (Greg), Matt Davis(Amanda), Luke Davis and Sarah Nix; sister, Dorothy Corbett; brother, William Letlow (Judy); 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. A private family graveside will be held at Morris Chapel Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Trinity United Methodist Church, 800 2nd Ave, Opelika, AL 36801.
Most Popular
-
Iron Bowl effect: NCAA adjusts rules which would disallow ‘whistle kick’
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Murder suspect faces news charges after jail incident
-
Auburn closer to taking Hubbard's name off road
-
Opelika man remembered as town icon after COVID-19 death
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.