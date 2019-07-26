September 7, 1945 - July 24, 2019 Funeral service for Kenneth L. "Kenny" Noble, 73, of Opelika, will be 11:00am, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Dr. Jeff Myers will be officiating. Burial will be held in Garden Hill Cemetery. Mr. Noble passed away July 24, 2019. He was born September 7, 1945 in Memphis, Tn. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Opelika where he served as usher and greeter for many years. He was a loving and devoted husband and step-father, loyal friend and was cherished by those who knew him. Mr. Noble was preceded in death by his parents, James O. Noble and Louise Noble, also by his brother James O. (Jim) Noble, Jr. Mr. Noble served his country in the United States Army, 101 Airborne Division and also served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Noble is survived by his wife, Betty J. Noble, his Step-daughter and Son-in-law, Cindy and Jeff Smith, his sister-in-law, Mary Kimbrough and his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to First Baptist Building Fund, Opelika, Al.
