July 19, 1936 - October 30, 2019 Pat H. Nobles of Fortson, Georgia was born on July 19, 1936 and passed away on October 30, 2019. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Crumpton Nobles; son, Chris Nobles (Jayne); daughters, Cheri Corser, Chase Burnett (Ronnie), and Charli Nobles; 7 grandchildren; sister, Kay Nobles Sanders of Osh Kosh, Wisconsin, and Sue Nobles Crawford (Glenn) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Nancy Carroll, of Prattville, Alabama. There will be no public funeral service.

