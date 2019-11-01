July 19, 1936 - October 30, 2019 Pat H. Nobles of Fortson, Georgia was born on July 19, 1936 and passed away on October 30, 2019. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Crumpton Nobles; son, Chris Nobles (Jayne); daughters, Cheri Corser, Chase Burnett (Ronnie), and Charli Nobles; 7 grandchildren; sister, Kay Nobles Sanders of Osh Kosh, Wisconsin, and Sue Nobles Crawford (Glenn) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Nancy Carroll, of Prattville, Alabama. There will be no public funeral service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.