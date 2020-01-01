January 22, 1950 - December 29, 2019 Diane Elizabeth Norrell passed away peacefully at her residence on December 29, 2019 at the age of 69. Diane was born on January 22, 1950 in Opelika Alabama. She was known and most loved for her kindness and generosity to everyone who knew her. Her life was spent in Opelika in devotion to her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandkids and was a devoted member of her church at Living Way Ministries. She is survived by her husband Gary Norrell; her children: Gary Phillips, Michael Phillips, Shawna Phillips; brother and sister: Gene Shoffeitt, Julia Shoffeitt; brother-in-law, Chris Norrell; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ollie Shoffeitt. A very special thanks to the doctors and nurses at EAMC/ Compassus/ Hospice for the outstanding care she received. Funeral services will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Thursday, January 2, 2020 with Visitation from 12-1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Garden Hills at 2:00 p.m.
Norrell, Diane Elizabeth
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Norrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.