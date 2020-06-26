October 4, 1950 - June 17, 2020 Funeral service for Arthur Oates, 59, of Syracuse, NY, formerly Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am (EST), Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Cusseta Road Church of Christ, 3013 Cusseta Road, Columbus, GA 31903 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Brother Elliot Glasgow will officiate. Mr. Oates, who passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Syracuse, NY, was born October 4, 1950. Public viewing for Mr. Oates will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm 5:00 pm (EST) Brother Oates body will lie in repose two hours prior to the services at the church. He leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted and loving wife, Vivian Sapp Oates; two adoring daughters, Kimberly (James) Oates Glover and Taquela (Willie) Sapp Thorne; two loyal sons, Rovia (Danielle) Sapp and Donardus Williams; sister, Eddie Lou (Fletcher) Howard; three brothers, Albert Oates, Tommy (Elouise) Oates and David (Rosie Mae) Oates; sister-in-law, Jackie Sapp; three brothers-in-law, A.C. Carr, Tony Sapp and Minister Melvin (Frances) Sapp; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Parham; father-in-law, Willie (Doris) Sapp; twelve grandchildren, Keora and JaKima Glover, DarQuesha, Artivia, Willante' and Tahkayla Thorne, DeKara, Darius, Jakari and Aaliyah Sapp, Jeager Romanik and Tre'shon Davis; one great-grandson, Uriah Canaan Glover; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, his Church of Christ families, Wacoochee Class of 1969, and a vast array of friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

