November 16, 1966 - November 23, 2019 Ray E. Ogle, Ill "Bo", 53, of Columbus, GA, passed away at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL on November 23, 2019. Bo was born on November 19, 1966 in Cleveland, TN. He moved to Opelika, AL where he lived and raised his family before moving to Columbus 5 years ago. He loved his family, the outdoors and the Tennessee Volunteers. Bo is survived by his grandmother Ruth Ogle of Cahutta, GA; parents Ray and Emmalee Ogle; brother David (Lorrie) Ogle; sister Missy Ogle of Cleveland, TN; daughter Mallory Bush (Audie Vaughn), stepdaughter Audra (Greg) Reagan; stepson Matthew (Amanda) Davis; grandchildren: Hannah, Lily, Kaelyn, Ella Grace, John, Jordan, Hudson, Blayklea all of Opelika, AL; family of Leslie Knight Ogle and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his second wife Leslie Knight Ogle. A private celebration of life ceremony will be held in the coming days. Family respectfully decline flowers and suggest any gifts of donation be made to the Cancer Research Center on behalf of Leslie Knight Ogle or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.